Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Voting Results For Changes To Investment Objective And Other Changes For Ninepoint Resource Fund
|Fund
|Matter Voted Upon
|Result
|Ninepoint Resource Fund
|Change to investment objective and corresponding update to reference index for, and reset of, incentive fee
|Approved
As a result of this vote, effective on or about September 2, 2025: (i) the Fund's investment objective is changed to primarily focus the Fund's investments in global equity and equity-related securities of companies that are involved directly or indirectly in the metals and mining sector, (ii) the Fund's investment strategies are correspondingly adjusted to implement the investment objective change, (iii) the name of the Fund is changed to: Ninepoint Mining Evolution Fund, (iv) subject to approval from securities regulators, Series P, Series PF, Series Q and Series QF securities of the Fund will be qualified for public distribution, (v) the management fees for Series A, Series F and Series D securities of the Fund are reduced, (vi) the reference index used by the Fund for the purposes of calculating its risk rating and the incentive fee payable by the Fund is changed, and (vii) the incentive fee calculation of the Fund is reset.
For more information on the proposed changes announced June 18, 2025, please see: Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Proposed Changes to Name, Investment Objective, Investment Strategies and Other Changes for Ninepoint Resource Fund
About Ninepoint Partners
Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.
For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or ....
Sales Inquiries:
Ninepoint Partners LP
Neil Ross
416-945-6227
...
Media Inquiries:
Longacre Square Partners
Andy Radia/Liz Shoemaker
...
646-386-0091
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment