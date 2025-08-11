Mail And More In California Marks Over Two Decades Of Shipping And Mail Services In Los Angeles

1. Mail and More in California

2.“Now we have over 600 mailbox clients from all over the U.S., Europe and Asia.”

Mail and More remains committed to providing dependable shipping, mailing, and business support services to both individuals and organizations.

- Mail and More in CaliforniaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mail and More in California, located at 2355 Westwood Blvd in Los Angeles, continues to provide mailbox rentals, domestic and international shipping, and a range of auxiliary services for customers in the West Los Angeles area and beyond. Established in 2003, the company serves both local residents and clients across Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia.Mail and More offers secure 24/7 private mailbox access, with staff managing mail and packages in accordance with strict security and handling standards. The company provides shipping options for small businesses, supported by expert packaging, multiple carrier choices, and international delivery capabilities.In addition to mailbox and shipping services, Mail and More offers:- Postal Services (Los Angeles & Santa Monica postal service ): Expedited mailing solutions without the need to visit a traditional post office.- Freight Services: Assistance with oversized and heavy shipments through established freight networks.- Packaging and Crating: Solutions ranging from small parcels to large wooden crates.- Notary Public: Commissioned by the Secretary of State to provide notary services.- Fingerprinting Services: Certified DOJ and FBI Live Scan and FBI ink card fingerprinting.Customer feedback consistently highlights the company's professionalism and organization:- Michael B. "Mail and More is a great local business. Whether I need to ship something via UPS or FedEx, buy stamps, or just grab some packing materials, they always have what I need. The proprietor is warm, helpful, and clearly takes pride in running a well-organized, customer-focused operation. I'm glad to support a place like this. Highly recommended"- Christopher B. "Mail and the best place ever!!!! Its all you'll ever need. They are superior to Amy other option. Seriously they are the best I've been a patron for a few years now and I wont even use anyone else. Even with other places and a post office closer to me I will make the longer journey to them. The staff is super friendly and helpful. They can handle all of your shipping needs."- Omer A. "The best store ever you will see all over the country , great customer and employee never lost a mail and on time very knowledgeable helpful and great prices for all services even they have physical address for a great price ,I highly recommend this store and the owner Mr Ron."- Alexander A. "Always a pleasant experience, nice people working here, clean and organized. Excellent services for mailing and mailboxes, and so much more! Thank you for being a stellar business we need more like you!!"- David K. "I have been a very satisfied customer at Mail & More for over 6 years. Ron and his team are always pleasant and professional. I have never had a problem receiving / sending mail and packages to both domestic and international deliveries. If you are considering using Ron's services, do it, you will be 100% satisfied."Mail and More remains committed to providing dependable shipping, mailing, and business support services to both individuals and organizations in Los Angeles and worldwide.

Mail and More in California

Mail and More in California

+1 (310) 470-6423

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.