Corficolombiana Projects Colombia's GDP Growth At 3.2% For 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colficolombiana now estimates Colombia's annual GDP growth has accelerated to 3.2%. This uptick marks a genuine shift from the earlier forecast of 2.7% for 2025.
Colombia's economic recovery comes mostly from strong household consumption, which quickly reacted to lower interest rates and recovering incomes.
Families chose to spend more on retail goods, services, travel, and entertainment, allowing these sectors to pull ahead of the rest of the economy.
Official figures and reputable institutions, including the World Bank, BBVA Research, and the OECD , confirm the main driver is domestic consumer spending. Private consumption recently made up nearly 77% of all economic activity.
Retail sales surged, and remittances from abroad lifted incomes further. Lower inflation helped people feel more confident about borrowing and spending.
Industries closely tied to consumers, such as commerce and financial services, posted growth rates above 6%. Insurance also expanded strongly, reflecting both rising middle-class demand and greater financial security.
Tourism continued to attract visitors, setting records in arrivals and spending. Still, not every sector shares in the rebound. Investment in housing and infrastructure shows only minimal gains.
Construction and mining have shrunk, facing low demand and tighter budgets. Agriculture improved, with coffee production up 31%, but this alone cannot offset weakness in oil and minerals. Manufacturing expanded slowly, but continues to lag behind past highs.
Experts warn that an economy led mainly by rising consumer spending remains vulnerable. Investment grew just 1.8% and will need to accelerate so Colombia can reach its full economic potential.
Policymakers highlight that weak public funding limits infrastructure and essential services. Meanwhile, business confidence, while improved, relies on ongoing stability in domestic conditions.
Colombia's experience reflects broader trends: fortunes rise when people spend, but sustainable growth needs more than steady consumption. Investors now find the best opportunities in retail, tourism, and finance, while heavy industries recover slowly.
The latest official growth figure offers hope and reassurance, but policymakers and businesses remain cautious as structural questions persist.
