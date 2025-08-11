403
Indonesia And Peru Sign Trade Pact Linking Asia And South America
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Indonesia and Peru have signed a wide-ranging trade agreement that connects Southeast Asia's largest economy with a key South American producer.
The deal, signed on August 11, 2025, in Jakarta, removes or lowers tariffs on most goods traded between the two nations and aims to simplify customs procedures.
Official figures show that in 2024, Indonesia exported $331.2 million to Peru, mainly in cars, automotive parts, biodiesel, and footwear.
Peru exported $149.6 million back, largely in cocoa beans, grapes, and increasingly blueberries, which will benefit from easier access to Indonesia 's market.
Both governments see longer-term potential beyond current trade. The pact covers cooperation in agriculture, fisheries, mining, renewable energy, and defense industries.
For Indonesia, this is part of a strategy to diversify markets beyond Asia. For Peru, the agreement opens more doors to Asia, especially for copper - it is the world's third-largest producer - and high-value fresh produce.
A major factor behind this deal is Peru's investment in logistics. The new Chancay Megaport, opened in late 2024 with Chinese investment, connects Peru directly to Asian shipping routes.
Boosting Trade Efficiency
The facility can handle over a million containers a year and cuts sea transit to Asia by about a third, from 35 to 23 days. Official projections say the port will add $4.5 billion annually to Peru 's economy and support about 8,000 jobs.
By combining reduced trade barriers with faster shipping times, the two nations aim to make supply chains more predictable and cheaper. For Peruvian farmers, it means reaching Indonesian consumers faster and fresher.
For Indonesian manufacturers, it means quicker delivery of vehicles, biodiesel, and industrial goods to South America without costly intermediaries.
Behind the official announcements, the move also reflects a clear trend: mid-sized economies are building direct trade links to avoid overreliance on traditional markets.
This agreement is a calculated bet that closer bilateral ties and solid transport links can drive lasting business rather than short-lived political gestures.
For exporters, importers, and investors, the pact offers a straightforward opportunity. The rules are clearer, costs are lower, and ships can now sail faster between the Pacific coasts of both continents.
If implemented well, this deal could become a practical blueprint for other nations seeking to connect emerging markets directly, bypassing the bottlenecks of older trade routes and agreements.
