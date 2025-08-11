403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rio A.I. City: Rio De Janeiro To Build $65 Billion Global A.I. Hub By 2032
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio de Janeiro's city government and Elea Data Centers have launched a project called Rio AI City to transform the city into a hub for artificial intelligence and cloud computing.
The initiative started with official presentations at events like Web Summit Rio and draws support from Brazil's Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation as well as local authorities.
Rio AI City will anchor itself at the Olympic Park, with integration into the city's grid and submarine cable systems that link to international networks. This campus will open in phases.
By 2026, Rio AI City plans to bring 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of power online, expanding toward 3.2GW by 2032. Industry standards measure this as enough to supply at least six million homes, with all energy sourced from renewable providers and featuring waterless cooling systems.
Elea Data Centers already operates one data center on-site (RJO1), with more (RJO2, RJO3, and RJO4) in construction or planning. These facilities aim to host high-performance supercomputers for AI, cloud tasks, and local startups.
The operation forms part of Rio's wider strategy to build its reputation beyond tourism and entertainment. Porto Maravilha and the Mata Maravilha urban renewal project are closely linked, with more than 200,000sqm scheduled for reforestation.
A Transformative Hub for Tech Innovation
City officials intend for Rio AI City to attract tech firms, digital nomads, and educational institutions such as IMPA Tech. Residential, cultural, hotel, and longevity zones will complement the campus, building a full ecosystem for digital innovators.
Estimates show more than 10,000 jobs will be created, supporting both direct and indirect employment. Local officials emphasize that the project's economic impact could reach billions of dollars, making it the country's largest digital infrastructure investment to date.
According to Elea, Brazil supplied 40% of Latin America's data center investments in 2023, showing strong market momentum. Critics and experts highlight Rio AI City's energy demand and the need for transparency on environmental impact.
City leaders insist that Brazil 's grid is among the world's cleanest and most stable, with 99.8% availability. Waterless cooling and“green skin” architecture address some sustainability concerns.
Authorities say the site's digital capacity and strategic connection to global data help position Brazil at the center of Latin America's technology market. Business leaders point to Rio's vision for AI and data infrastructure as the driving force behind this transformation.
Rio AI City is no longer just a concept; the physical sites have begun operations and construction, with international investment secured and hundreds of technology firms watching the project's progress.
Backed by hard data, transparent planning, and official support, the project aims to place Brazil at the heart of the digital economy, grounded in energy, infrastructure, sustainability, and opportunity.
The initiative started with official presentations at events like Web Summit Rio and draws support from Brazil's Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation as well as local authorities.
Rio AI City will anchor itself at the Olympic Park, with integration into the city's grid and submarine cable systems that link to international networks. This campus will open in phases.
By 2026, Rio AI City plans to bring 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of power online, expanding toward 3.2GW by 2032. Industry standards measure this as enough to supply at least six million homes, with all energy sourced from renewable providers and featuring waterless cooling systems.
Elea Data Centers already operates one data center on-site (RJO1), with more (RJO2, RJO3, and RJO4) in construction or planning. These facilities aim to host high-performance supercomputers for AI, cloud tasks, and local startups.
The operation forms part of Rio's wider strategy to build its reputation beyond tourism and entertainment. Porto Maravilha and the Mata Maravilha urban renewal project are closely linked, with more than 200,000sqm scheduled for reforestation.
A Transformative Hub for Tech Innovation
City officials intend for Rio AI City to attract tech firms, digital nomads, and educational institutions such as IMPA Tech. Residential, cultural, hotel, and longevity zones will complement the campus, building a full ecosystem for digital innovators.
Estimates show more than 10,000 jobs will be created, supporting both direct and indirect employment. Local officials emphasize that the project's economic impact could reach billions of dollars, making it the country's largest digital infrastructure investment to date.
According to Elea, Brazil supplied 40% of Latin America's data center investments in 2023, showing strong market momentum. Critics and experts highlight Rio AI City's energy demand and the need for transparency on environmental impact.
City leaders insist that Brazil 's grid is among the world's cleanest and most stable, with 99.8% availability. Waterless cooling and“green skin” architecture address some sustainability concerns.
Authorities say the site's digital capacity and strategic connection to global data help position Brazil at the center of Latin America's technology market. Business leaders point to Rio's vision for AI and data infrastructure as the driving force behind this transformation.
Rio AI City is no longer just a concept; the physical sites have begun operations and construction, with international investment secured and hundreds of technology firms watching the project's progress.
Backed by hard data, transparent planning, and official support, the project aims to place Brazil at the heart of the digital economy, grounded in energy, infrastructure, sustainability, and opportunity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment