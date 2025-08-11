Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shobha Karandlaje Questions Congress Over KN Rajanna's Resignation


2025-08-11 03:23:34
Shobha Karandlaje Questions Congress Over KN Rajanna's Resignation Union MoS Shobha Karandlaje slammed Congress, saying KN Rajanna was forced to resign because he spoke the truth. She accused Congress of hiding facts and spreading lies inside and outside Parliament.

