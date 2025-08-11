Uttarakhand Rains: Kedarnath Yatra Suspended For 3 Days As IMD Issues Red Alert

The Kedarnath Yatra in Uttarakhand has been temporarily halted for three days due to a red alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall in the region. The district administration has been put on high alert, and security arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of pilgrims and locals.

As per the predictions by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is expected in Rudraprayag district and the entire state on August 12, 13 and 14. The administration has been put on alert given the warning of heavy rains. Security arrangements have also been made.

"As per the predictions by the IMD, red and orange alerts have been predicted in Rudraprayag and other districts of the state. The administration has been put on alert and security arrangements have also been made," District Magistrate Prateek Jain said in a self-made video.

Jain further appealed to all locals residing near water bodies to shift to safer places, further stating that the water level of the river was being constantly monitored and weather alerts would be issued from time to time.

"We are keeping a check on the rising water levels of the river here. We also appeal to residents to shift to safer places and be safe...All personnel, including the police, public work department and disaster management teams, have been asked to be on alert. We will be keeping a check on the weather, and will let the public know when the Kedarnath Yatra will resume," Jain further added.

The Kedarnath temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is located at an altitude of over 11,000 feet in the Himalayas and holds immense religious significance. The Kedarnath Yatra doors for the year 2025 were opened for devotees on May 2.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days for several districts of Uttarakhand, including Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainita and other districts of the state.

In light of this warning, the Uttarakhand Police has requested people to exercise caution and travel as per weather conditions.