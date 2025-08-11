3 Ways Triple H Is Hurting Roman Reigns' Current WWE Run

Roman Reigns' booking under Triple H has sparked debate, with repetitive angles and questionable match choices.

After holding one of WWE's most dominant championship runs, Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Since then, he hasn't been granted a single rematch, a sharp contrast to Rhodes, who received an immediate second chance after losing to John Cena and later regained the gold at SummerSlam 2025.

Reigns' part-time schedule has already impacted his top-tier standing, but the creative direction has compounded the issue. The pattern is predictable: a high-profile PLE match, a post-match beatdown, time away, and a comeback to reclaim his spot and only for the same sequence to repeat.

Since the Bloodline saga concluded, Reigns' booking has lacked momentum. His last major singles clash was against Solo Sikoa at RAW's Netflix debut for the“Ula Fala.” Even his SummerSlam win felt underwhelming, as Jey Uso scored the pin, leaving Reigns in a secondary role despite the victory.