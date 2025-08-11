3 Ways Triple H Is Hurting Roman Reigns' Current WWE Run
Roman Reigns' booking under Triple H has sparked debate, with repetitive angles and questionable match choices.
After holding one of WWE's most dominant championship runs, Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Since then, he hasn't been granted a single rematch, a sharp contrast to Rhodes, who received an immediate second chance after losing to John Cena and later regained the gold at SummerSlam 2025.
Reigns' part-time schedule has already impacted his top-tier standing, but the creative direction has compounded the issue. The pattern is predictable: a high-profile PLE match, a post-match beatdown, time away, and a comeback to reclaim his spot and only for the same sequence to repeat.
Since the Bloodline saga concluded, Reigns' booking has lacked momentum. His last major singles clash was against Solo Sikoa at RAW's Netflix debut for the“Ula Fala.” Even his SummerSlam win felt underwhelming, as Jey Uso scored the pin, leaving Reigns in a secondary role despite the victory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment