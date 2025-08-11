4 Strong Clues Naomi's Women's World Title Reign Could End Shockingly On WWE RAW
Naomi's sudden title defense on RAW could be her shortest reign yet, with multiple signs pointing to a loss.
Naomi's Women's World Title defense against IYO SKY was announced without warning for the next RAW. WWE often schedules such surprise matches when planning shocking outcomes, raising the chance Naomi could lose her title in under 30 days.
Since losing her Women's World Championship to IYO SKY in January, Rhea Ripley has been chasing the title, but never beaten SKY. A SKY win over Naomi could pave the way for Ripley to challenge her at Crown Jewel: Perth, giving“Mami” the chance to finally reclaim the gold.
Under Triple H's creative direction, WWE has embraced unexpected results to stir fan reactions. Another surprise could happen this Monday, with SKY dethroning Naomi ahead of Clash in Paris, shaking up the women's division once again.
