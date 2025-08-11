Intel, C3 AI, Bitmine, Monday, AMC: Stocks Making The Biggest Moves Today

U.S. equities edged up in Monday's midday trade as Wall Street parsed through the latest earnings and investors awaited the release of the CPI report to get a cue on the Federal Reserve's rate path.

The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S & P 500 index, edged up by 0.02% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, rose 0.13%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Monday's midday trade:

Intel Corp. (INTC)

Intel shares traded more than 4% higher by Monday afternoon. CEO Lip-Bu Tan is scheduled to meet President Trump at the White House, after the President called for Tan's resignation over“highly conflicted” ties to Chinese firms.

INTC stock is up 4% year-to-date.

C3 AI Inc. (AI)

C3 AI shares plunged more than 23% on Monday after the company's sales in the first quarter (Q1) fell on a year-on-year basis, with CEO Thomas Siebel calling the preliminary results“completely unacceptable.”

AI stock is down 51% year-to-date.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. (BMNR)

BitMine shares surged more than 21% on Monday after the company announced an increase in its Ethereum (ETH) holdings from 833,137 to 1.15 million tokens.

BitMine holds the largest Ethereum treasury, with its holdings now valued at $4.96 billion.

BMNR stock is up 696% year-to-date.

Monday Ltd. (MNDY)

Monday shares plummeted by nearly 26% in Monday's midday trade after its co-founder and co-CEO, Roy Mann, said the company is witnessing some softness due to Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google's algorithm.

Monday reported an operating loss of $11.5 million in the second quarter (Q2), compared to a profit of $1.8 million during the year-ago period.

MNDY stock is down 22% year-to-date.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

AMC shares gained over 3% in Monday's midday trade after the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter (Q2) results. AMC's revenue stood at $1.4 billion during the quarter, compared to $1.35 billion expected by Wall Street, according to Stocktwits data.

AMC stock is down 24% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.