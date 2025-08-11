GM Renews Efforts To Develop Autonomous Cars After Cruise Shut Down: Report
General Motors (GM) is seeking to bring back former Cruise employees in renewed efforts to develop a driverless car, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company would focus on developing autonomous cars for personal use this time, as compared to earlier, when it was looking to develop a robotaxi service, the report said.
In December, GM said it would no longer fund Cruise's robotaxi development but instead combine the majority-owned unit into its technical teams. The robotaxi development work needs considerable time and resources to scale, GM reasoned, while adding that the market is getting increasingly competitive.
