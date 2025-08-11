Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Federal Judge Paul A Engelmayer Refuses To Release Epstein's Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell's Grand Jury Records

Federal Judge Paul A Engelmayer Refuses To Release Epstein's Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell's Grand Jury Records


2025-08-11 03:22:44
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A federal judge has ruled that the secret grand jury testimony leading to Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking indictment will remain sealed, rejecting arguments for its public release.

In a written decision on Monday (August 11), Judge Paul A. Engelmayer said releasing the materials would undermine the foundational secrecy of grand jury proceedings.

The government had suggested that the materials could be released publicly 'casually or promiscuously,' which would risk 'unravelling the foundations of secrecy upon which the grand jury is premised' and eroding confidence by persons called to testify before future grand juries, Engelmayer wrote.

He also dismissed the notion that disclosure would be harmless because the information had been covered at Maxwell's trial.

“It is no answer to argue that releasing the grand jury materials, because they are redundant of the evidence at Maxwell's trial, would be innocuous,” he added.“The same could be said for almost any grand jury testimony... given in support of charges that later proceeded to trial.”

Prosecutors sought to unseal the testimony

Federal prosecutors had argued for unsealing the documents in an attempt to address public suspicions surrounding the government's knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's activities.

Epstein, a financier, died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell , his former girlfriend and socialite associate, was later convicted of aiding him in exploiting underage girls.

The Justice Department has acknowledged that no testimony came from civilian witnesses - all those who testified were members of law enforcement.

Also Read | Bill Gates' handwritten note found in Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan house

MENAFN11082025007365015876ID1109913957

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search