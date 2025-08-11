Federal Judge Paul A Engelmayer Refuses To Release Epstein's Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell's Grand Jury Records
In a written decision on Monday (August 11), Judge Paul A. Engelmayer said releasing the materials would undermine the foundational secrecy of grand jury proceedings.
The government had suggested that the materials could be released publicly 'casually or promiscuously,' which would risk 'unravelling the foundations of secrecy upon which the grand jury is premised' and eroding confidence by persons called to testify before future grand juries, Engelmayer wrote.
He also dismissed the notion that disclosure would be harmless because the information had been covered at Maxwell's trial.
“It is no answer to argue that releasing the grand jury materials, because they are redundant of the evidence at Maxwell's trial, would be innocuous,” he added.“The same could be said for almost any grand jury testimony... given in support of charges that later proceeded to trial.”Prosecutors sought to unseal the testimony
Federal prosecutors had argued for unsealing the documents in an attempt to address public suspicions surrounding the government's knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's activities.
Epstein, a financier, died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell , his former girlfriend and socialite associate, was later convicted of aiding him in exploiting underage girls.
The Justice Department has acknowledged that no testimony came from civilian witnesses - all those who testified were members of law enforcement.Also Read | Bill Gates' handwritten note found in Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan house
