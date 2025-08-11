Trump Places Washington DC Police Under Federal Control, Deploys National Guard In Crime Crackdown

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Monday (August 11) announced a federal takeover of Washington D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department and the deployment of the National Guard, vowing to crack down on crime and homelessness in the nation's capital.

“Our capital city has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs and homeless people,” Trump said at a White House press conference.“And we're not going to let it happen anymore.”

"The Metropolitan Police Department and the federal authorities will be supported in the effort, a really big effort, the 800 D.C. National Guardsmen that we'll put on. And much more, if necessary, much more," Trump said.

Emergency powers invoked

Trump cited a decades-old law that allows the President to temporarily seize control of the city's police force. The law grants Washington's more than 700,000 residents political autonomy to elect a mayor and council but gives the President emergency authority over security matters.

The National Guard will assist with logistics, transportation, and other tasks to free up local police for arrests - similar to Trump's earlier deployment in Los Angeles to support federal immigration raids . That operation went ahead despite opposition from California Governor Gavin Newsom .

Focus on crime and homelessness

Trump said the combined federal and local effort would target violent crime and street encampments.“You want to be able to leave your apartment or your house where you live and feel safe and go into a store to buy a newspaper or buy something, and you don't have that now,” he said, flanked by Attorney General Pam Bondi and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth said that the National Guard units are expected to arrive in the capital within the coming week.

In a social media post earlier on Monday, Trump wrote :“Washington, D.C. will be LIBERATED today! Crime, Savagery, Filth, and Scum will DISAPPEAR. I will, MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN!”

Crime data shows decline

The President's move comes despite local police data showing violent crime in D.C. has been falling for two years. As of January 3, 2024, violent crime in the city was at a 30-year low, according to the US Justice Department.

However, the administration's tone shifted after a former Department of Government Efficiency staffer was assaulted during a carjacking attempt earlier this month.

