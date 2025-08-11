Who Was Miguel Uribe? Colombia's President-Hopeful Dies Two Months After Being Shot In The Head
Miguel Uribe Turbay's family announced his death on the day, saying that the politician passed away at a hospital in Colombia's capital, Bogota, more than two months after the attack.
“Rest in peace, love of my life. I will take care of our children,” his wife, María Claudia Tarazona, wrote in a social media post confirming his death.“I ask God to show me the way to learn to live without you.”What happened to Miguel Uribe Turbay?
On 7 June, Uribe sustained fatal injuries after he was shot three times, twice in the head, while giving a campaign speech in a park and had remained in an intensive care unit in serious condition with episodes of slight improvement.
He had several neurosurgeries following the attack, all in vain.Also Read | Colombian Prez vows robe after teen arrested at site of rival Uribe's shooting
Authorities have detained six people, including a teenager who was apprehended at the scene. The accused was formally charged this month with attempted murder and illegal possession of a weapon.
It remains unclear who ordered the attack. Probe is still on regarding the case.Who was Miguel Uribe Turbay?
Born in 1986, Miguel Uribe Turbay was the son of assassinated journalist Diana Turbay and the grandson of Colombia's former President Julio César Turbay Ayala.
He was a right-wing senator and member of the opposition conservative Democratic Centre party, which was founded by former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe. The two leaders are not related.
The assassination is the starkest sign yet that the country's stability is unravelling a year before President Gustavo Petro is set to leave office. Uribe's killing will likely reshape Colombia's 2026 presidential race - which so far lacks a clear front-runner - and potentially sideline candidates hoping to defend Petro's legacy.Also Read | Miguel Uribe's mother, a journalist, was kidnapped by Pablo Escobar and killed Also Read | Moments before Colombian presidential candidate Uribe shot in head | Watch video
A lawyer with a master's degree in public administration, Miguel Uribe entered politics as a councilman for Bogota at the age of 26.
Uribe studied at Bogotá's Universidad de los Andes and Harvard's Kennedy School. He had expressed his intentions to run for President in 2026.
