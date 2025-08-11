Grow A Garden: How To Make A Waffle Ingredients, Rewards And More
There are several waffle recipes that players can make in Grow a Garden, as per Eurogamer. The ingredients required for the recipe vary according to the rarity of the dish players are attempting to make.Here's everything you need to know about the recipe.
Also read: Grow a Garden, delicious recipes: Cook your way to rewards in RobloxGrow a Garden: How to cook a waffle
To cook a waffle, gather the ingredients for the recipe and go to Chris P in the middle of the server. Go to the cooking pot near him. Select the ingredients from your inventory and press the green cook button. The pot will start cooking.
As per Dexerto, it takes six minutes to make a waffle . The time may increase if you use larger ingredients from the fields.
How to make a waffle in Grow a Garden: Ingredients required
Rare: 1x Strawberry + 1x Coconut
Legendary: 1x Coconut + 1x Apple + 1x Dragon Fruit + 1x Mango or 1x Coconut + 1x Maple Apple + 3x Banana
Mythical: 1x Coconut + 1x Sugarglaze or 1x Tranquil Bloom + 1x Starfruit + 1x Coconut or 1x Coconut + 1x Pineapple or 1x Grape + 1x Coconut + 1x Dragon Fruit + 1x Cactus + 1x Peach
Divine: 1x Sugar Apple + 1x Coconut
Prismatic: 3x Bone Blossom + 1x Sugar Apple + 1x Coconut
Transcendent: 3x Sugar Apple + 2x Coconut
Also read: Optical-illusion challenge: Find the lone 828 in the 858 griGrow a Garden rewards
If players have satisfied Chris P Bacon's cravings, they will get a reward. The prizes depend on the rarity of the dish made. The rewards in the Grow a Garden cooking event can include fork fences, gourmet seed packs, 500 gold, gourmet eggs and even small toys.
Other recipes that Chris P Bacon can request include burgers, salads, and hot dogs. The cooking event in Grow a Garden started on 2 August.FAQsHow long is the cooking event in Grow a Garden?
The event is available till 16 August.Is Grow a Garden free to play?
Yes, the game can be downloaded without any fee from Roblox.What recipes are available in Grow a Garden?
Recipes in the game include spaghetti, burger, waffles and salad.
