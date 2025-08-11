Tourist's Close Call With Wild Elephant In Bandipur Caught On Camera: 'What A Reckless Act'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A tourist's reckless attempt to get close to a wild elephant in Bandipur National Park nearly ended in tragedy on Sunday. The man, who had stepped out of his vehicle on a busy highway between Melkamanahalli and Bandipur, reportedly to take a video or selfie, ended up provoking the animal.

According to The Hindu , the elephant charged at him. As the tourist tried to flee, he stumbled and fell, with the tusker just steps away from trampling him. In a stroke of luck, the wild elephant turned away and walked back towards the forest, sparing his life.

The heart-stopping chase, caught on camera, quickly went viral on social media.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted the video on X with a strong warning: What a reckless act in a wildlife zone, stepping out of his vehicle in elephant territory! He survived only because the elephant was gracious enough to walk away. Nature isn't always so forgiving. Respect wildlife."

Authorities say the tourist's identity remains unknown. Prabhakaran, Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, said he left the spot in a vehicle before patrolling staff arrived. Hospitals in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar have been alerted to report any cases of elephant trampling. Forest departments in Tamil Nadu and Kerala have also been notified.

The incident has reignited debate over tourists flouting safety rules in national parks, putting themselves and wildlife at risk.

A user wrote on X,“Absolutely shocking! This kind of careless behaviour puts both humans and wildlife at risk. We must remember we're guests in their home - respect their space and follow the rules.”

Another user commented,“This is happening on a daily basis in Kerala. We have invaded their land and now complaining about them. Stop deforestation.”

The third wrote, "It's good that he survived. Now, he'll have the scars (probably broken bones) and the know-how to not disturb wild animals for the rest of his life. If only other SM clout chasers knew this before putting themselves in peril.”