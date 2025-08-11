Trump Says Ukraine, Russia Must Swap Land For Peace Plans Putinzelensky Talks After Alaska Summit
The President reiterated that territorial concessions would be part of any settlement.
“There'll be some land swapping going on,” Trump said.“I know that through Russia and through conversations with everybody, to the good of Ukraine.”
He acknowledged Russia's occupation of“very prime territory” but said efforts would be made to recover some of it for Ukraine.
“We're going to try to get some of that territory back,” he added.'Feel-out meeting' with Putin
Trump said his talks with Putin on Friday (August 15) in Alaska would serve as a preliminary discussion to gauge whether Moscow is open to negotiations.
“It's a feel-out meeting,” Trump told reporters at the White House.“I could know within two minutes whether progress is possible.”
The president said he would press Putin to end the war.
“I'm going in to speak to Vladimir Putin, and I'm going to be telling him, you've got to end this war. You've got to end it.”Possible three-way talks
Trump also floated the idea of a future meeting that could include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alongside himself and Putin. He said he would speak with European leaders after the Alaska talks, stressing that his aim was a“speedy ceasefire” in Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two.Long-running stalemate
Since the war began in February 2022, Ukraine has sought to repel Russian forces, while Russia claims it acted to counter security threats from Kyiv's Westward shift - a justification Ukraine and its allies dismiss as an imperial land grab.
Russia currently holds about 20% of Ukrainian territory, while Ukraine controls little, if any, Russian land.
European leaders remain wary that major concessions to Moscow could undermine Western security in the long run.Also Read | Trump places Washington DC police under federal control, deploys national guard
