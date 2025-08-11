Colorado Wildfire: 1,000+ Firefighters Fight Massive Blaze Near Denver - Thousands Forced To Flee, Prison Evacuated
The blaze, sparked by lightning on 2 August, has scorched over 130,000 acres (52,610 hectares) and is only 7% contained, according to the state's Division of Fire Prevention and Control.Evacuations ordered in mountain communities
Evacuation orders have been issued for mountain communities in Garfield and Rio Blanco counties. Officials continue to urge residents in nearby areas to stay prepared to evacuate quickly if necessary.
Governor Jared Polis has declared a disaster emergency to help bolster firefighting resources.Prison evacuated as precaution
On Saturday, all 179 inmates at the Rifle Correctional Center were relocated about 150 miles (240km) away to the Buena Vista Correctional Complex as a precaution. The Colorado Department of Corrections confirmed the prisoners were relocated about 150 miles (240 km) to the Buena Vista Correctional Complex. No injuries or structural damage have been reported so far.
The Lee Fire is one of several burning in the region. The Elk Fire, east of the Lee blaze, has consumed over 14,000 acres and is 30% contained. In southern Colorado, Governor Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency for the Oak Fire near Pagosa Springs in Archuleta County to bolster response efforts.Weather conditions threaten firefighting efforts
Officials warn that gusty winds and low humidity could further fuel the flames in coming days. Forecasters warn that gusty winds and low humidity in the coming days could make containment efforts even more difficult. No injuries or structural losses have been reported so far.Also Read | Wildfires, extreme heat, and storm threats grip Western US
