RSF Urges UN Security Council Meeting After Gaza Journalist Killings

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called on the United Nations Security Council to convene an emergency meeting to discuss measures for protecting journalists in areas of armed conflict.

The appeal was issued on Monday, August 11, following the killing of five Al Jazeera staff members in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City.

In a statement, the press freedom organization strongly condemned the deaths of Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif and four of his colleagues in what it described as a targeted Israeli military strike.

RSF accused Israel of attempting to justify the killings by labeling journalists as“terrorists” without presenting evidence.

The group also criticized the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States for what it described as“indifference” to the deaths of these journalists.

According to Gaza health officials, nearly 270 journalists and media workers have been killed by Israeli forces in the territory since the war began in October 2023.

Press freedom advocates say the scale of these deaths underscores an urgent need for stronger international protections for journalists in war zones.

Analysts warn that without decisive action from the UN and other global bodies, the safety of journalists in active conflict areas will continue to deteriorate.

