US Senator Ted Cruz To Discuss Strategic US-Africa Energy Engagement At African Energy Week



The Texas Senator's participation at African Energy Week 2025: Invest in African Energies signals US focus on energy diplomacy and investment across Africa's oil and gas frontiers

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

CAPE TOWN, South Africa – African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies, the continent's premier energy event, is set to welcome US Senator Ted Cruz as a featured speaker at its 2025 edition.

Senator Cruz, a senior member of the US Senate Commerce and Foreign Relations Committees and one of Washington's most prominent energy voices, will address delegates in Cape Town, highlighting the strategic value of deeper US commercial and diplomatic engagement in African energy markets.

At a time when global powers are racing to secure energy and critical mineral supply chains, Senator Cruz's participation underscores a broader push by the US to reinforce ties with African energy producers, particularly as the continent emerges as a pivotal source of hydrocarbons, LNG and transition minerals.

From Nigeria to Namibia, American companies are ramping up activity, yet competition from China, Russia and others has intensified, prompting renewed attention from US lawmakers and policy leaders.

On the exploration and production front, US-based companies to the likes of ExxonMobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips and Vaalco Energy are driving transformational projects in Africa.

ExxonMobil is maximizing output at producing fields across the continent, through projects such as the Erha and Owowo fields in Nigeria and the Kizomba deepwater development in Angola's Block 15. On the gas front, ExxonMobil is leading projects such as the Rovuma LNG development in Mozambique, targeting 18 million tons per annum. The company plans to reach a final investment decision in 2026.

Meanwhile Chevron is driving exploration in West and Southern Africa through projects in Nigeria's Niger Delta, Equatorial Guinea's offshore Blocks EG-06 and EG-11 and Namibia's Walvis Basin. The company has also expanded gas production capacity in Angola through the Sanha Lean Gas Connection Project and the upcoming New Gas Consortium project.

Houston-based ConocoPhillips strives to reach between 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 700,000 bpd at the Waha concession in the Sirte Basin. The company is prioritizing collaborations, work-over programs and pipeline integrity at the concession, which currently produces 375,000 bpd. Another Houston-based player, Vaalco Energy, is modernizing FPSO infrastructure in Africa to support production growth. The company is active in Ivory Coast and Gabon, where it plans a drilling campaign in 2026 and 2025, respectively. In Egypt, Vaalco Energy brought five wells online in 2025, while in Equatorial Guinea, is targeting first oil at Block P in 2026.

US-based service providers are also strengthening their presence across the African market. Baker Hughes's African footprint includes markets such as Nigeria and Namibia, where it offers world-class oilfield services and skills development programs. NOV is involved in strategic initiatives across the African energy value chain, from offshore exploration and production to processing and logistics. Focusing on digitalization and efficiency, Halliburton supports a variety of African energy projects. The company brings advanced technology solutions to enhance production efficiency and optimize resource extraction.

Stepping into this picture, senator Cruz's participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies is expected to further strengthened US-Africa energy ties. Known for his strong advocacy of energy independence and market-driven growth, senator Cruz's message at the event is expected to center on expanding private-sector investment, supporting American energy companies operating in Africa, and bolstering energy infrastructure that aligns with both African development goals and US strategic interests. His appearance follows recent signals from Washington – including a bipartisan call for deeper energy cooperation with Africa – as the US seeks to reclaim ground in a region critical to global energy security.

“Being a senator from Texas, Senator Cruz not only understands what oil and gas means to the economy of Texas but also for the transformation of Africa. Senator Cruz speaking to energy industry and African leaders sends a loud message: the US is not sitting out the future of African energy. He understands the stakes – from gas deals in to infrastructure buildouts – and his presence proves America is serious about competing, investing and showing up where it matters,” states NJ Ayuk, executive chairman of the African Energy Chamber, adding that Senator Cruz recognizes that the key to African countries' economic prosperity lies in embracing free markets, minimizing government intervention, promoting individual responsibility and upholding the rule of law.

“We at the AEC strongly believe that markets – rather than pseudo-intellectuals – should drive the future and foster innovative growth and development,” he notes.

His participation comes as African nations are seeking to scale production, expand infrastructure and attract capital to meet growing domestic and global energy demands.

The US, with its technological expertise and investment capital, is poised to play a pivotal role in supporting Africa's ambitions, from deepwater exploration to gas-to-power projects and beyond. With major discoveries across oil, gas and hydrogen, and a wave of African governments prioritizing energy security and local beneficiation, the continent is ripe for strategic partnerships built on mutual interest and long-term impact.

As AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 approaches, Senator Cruz's participation is expected to galvanize support for deeper US involvement in African energy markets and sends a clear signal to American companies: Africa is open for business, and the US intends to compete. His presence is also likely to draw increased attention from private investors, service providers and project developers seeking access to emerging upstream and infrastructure opportunities across the continent.

The post US Senator Ted Cruz to discuss strategic US-Africa Energy Engagement at African Energy Week appeared first on Caribbean News Global .