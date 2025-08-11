Aid Blockade Deepens Gaza Crisis As Malnutrition Deaths Rise, Warns UNRWA

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) has warned that the Gaza Strip faces a“catastrophic” humanitarian crisis, with no agency aid allowed in for more than five months and malnutrition deaths climbing sharply.

“For over 150 days, not a single truck from UNRWA has been permitted to deliver food, medicine or other essentials into Gaza,” the agency said on Friday.“ This denial of access is costing lives every single day .”

Nearly 100 children dead from malnutrition

According to Gaza's ministry of health, cited by the UN, at least 61,158 Palestinians have been killed and more than 151,000 injured since October, amid relentless Israeli bombardment and ground operations.

UNRWA said nearly 350 of its own staff are among the dead since Israel's military operation in Gaza began following the 7 October 2023 Hamas-led terror attacks.

Many civilians have been killed while sheltering in schools or tents, or while queuing for food.

Food insecurity is now acute. UN data show 193 people - including 96 children - have died from malnutrition since the start of August, with July seeing the highest monthly rate of acute malnutrition recorded in children under five.

Soaring prices

Wheat flour prices have soared by up to 15,000 per cent compared to pre-war levels.“Sustained, large-scale deliveries are the only way to stabilise food supplies and prices,” UNRWA stressed.

Health services are close to collapse. More than half of essential medical supplies are already out of stock, and hospitals have been forced to ration fuel for generators. UNRWA teams have nevertheless managed over 1.5 million health consultations since March, but“without resupply, our ability to save lives is dwindling,” the agency warned.

Vast scale of displacement

Displacement is on a vast scale: 1.9 million people - around 90 per cent of Gaza's population - have been forced from their homes, many repeatedly. Nearly 100,000 are crammed into over 60 UNRWA-run shelters.

In the northern Israeli-occupied West Bank, around 30,000 people from Nur Shams, Tulkarm and Jenin refugee camps remain unable to return home due to Israel's“Iron Wall” military operation, ongoing since January.

The agency urged immediate, unhindered humanitarian access.“ We need the world to act - to open the crossings, to stop the suffering, and to uphold the most basic principles of humanity ,” it said.

The UN Security Council is due to meet in New York in emergency session on Sunday morning local time to discuss the Israeli cabinet's endorsement of a military takeover of Gaza City which is home to around one million Palestinians.

