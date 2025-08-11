Earn $7,500 Daily: XRP's Upward Cycle Begins, BJMINING Leads A New Trend Of Steady Profits

MENAFN - Pressat) The recent settlement of Ripple's long-running lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has boosted market sentiment. XRP prices surged nearly 11% intraday, reaching a high of $3.30, reflecting investors' positive reaction to the lifting of regulatory risk. Although prices subsequently retreated slightly to around $3.20, technical indicators suggest a stabilizing trend. A break above the $3.35-3.40 resistance level could signal a new uptrend. Against this backdrop, a growing number of investors are turning tocloud mining to generate passive income from XRP, aiming for stable daily returns of up to $7,500 in volatile markets.

Founded in the UK, BJMINING has been deeply involved in the cloud mining industry for over a decade and is a leading global, compliant cryptocurrency cloud mining platform. Users can rent remote computing power to mine major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, and DOGE without having to purchase their own mining machines, and receive daily returns. The platform utilizes distributed data centers and green energy solutions to ensure stable, secure, and environmentally friendly operations. Currently, the platform provides a transparent and traceable digital asset value-added channel for over 5 million users worldwide.

Free Trial:

New users who successfully register their first account will receive a $15 bonus , allowing them to experience cloud mining risk-free.

No need to purchase any mining machines, just register and start using, reducing high hardware and electricity costs.No management fees, no hidden fees; view your earnings with one click in the backend.Supports mainstream assets such as, with zero withdrawal fees.Invite friends to earn 3% active referral bonus + 2% indirect referral bonus, with no upper limit on earnings.Powered by McAfee® and Cloudflare®, fully insured by AIG, and equipped with 24/7 live technical support.

Step 1: Visit the official BJMINING website, register an account using your email address, and claim your $15 bonus.

Step 2: Deposit XRP or other supported cryptocurrencies

Step 3: Select the contract, the system will automatically allocate computing power and start mining, and the daily income will be automatically distributed to your account.

Latest contract examples

【WhatsMiner M50S+】:Invest $100, term 2 days, total income $100 + $6

【WhatsMiner M60S++】:Invest $600, term 7 days, total income $600 + $52.50

【Avalon Miner A1566】:Invest $1,200, Term 15 days, Total return $1,200 + $234

【WhatsMiner M66S+】:Invest $5,800, term 30 days, total return $5,800 + $2,610

【Antminer L7 】:Invest $12,000, term 40 days, total income $12,000 + $8,160

【Antminer S21e XP Hyd】:Invest $27,000 for 45 days, total return $27,000 + $21,870

The platform has launched a variety of contracts, which can be viewed in the contract section of the official website.

Looking to the future

As XRP's global regulatory status becomes increasingly clear and demand for on-chain payments and cross-border clearing continues to grow, its ecosystem value is expected to be further unleashed. BJMINING will continue to optimize its computing power scheduling and risk control systems, providing investors with more efficient and sustainable cloud mining solutions, helping users achieve long-term and stable growth in the digital asset market.

Conclusion

In today's cryptocurrency market, which is full of opportunities and uncertainties, BJMINING is not only a mining platform, but also an important tool for investors to earn passive income and increase the value of their assets.

For more information, please visit the official website:

Contact: ...