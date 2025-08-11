Drones, Cctvs & Checkpoints: Security High For I-Day In Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Security has been intensified across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, with multi-layered measures, sanitisation drives, and area domination exercises being carried out, officials said on Monday.

This will be the first Independence Day after the formation of an elected government in J&K since the abrogation of its special status in 2019.

A senior security official said that security has been strengthened in all 20 districts, especially in border areas.“Sensitive zones in Kashmir have seen heightened measures, including road blockades, vehicle checks, security cordons, and search operations,” the official said.

Extensive deployment of police and paramilitary forces has been made along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), with senior officers reviewing arrangements in vulnerable border belts to ensure smooth coordination between agencies, the official added.

To bolster security further, drones and high-resolution CCTV cameras have been deployed to monitor key event venues and surrounding areas. Checkpoints have been set up in Srinagar and other district headquarters, particularly at major entry points, with random vehicle checks and frisking to prevent the movement of subversive elements.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi today said that multi-tier security arrangements were in place to ensure peaceful Independence Day celebrations.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with paramilitary forces, have been deployed in strength to ensure foolproof security for the August 15 celebrations.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Birdi said rehearsal dill preparations are currently underway for the I Day function.

” We have also put in multi-tier security to ensure smooth and peaceful Independence Day,' he said.

Three days ago IGP, Kashmir had chaired a security review meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir to review the overall security scenario and arrangements regarding the celebration of Independence Day.

IGP Kashmir had instructed the officers during the meeting to strengthen security checkpoints, particularly during night hours, at vulnerable locations and along the city's entry and exit routes. He also emphasized the need for strict vigilance against elements that pose a threat to peace and security.