Over 116 Quintals Unsafe Meat Seized In Kashmir Raids

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In one of the biggest food safety crackdowns in recent years, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have seized over 11,668 kilograms of unsafe meat across the Union Territory, in just over a week, while Srinagar Police have identified a key suspect and his another aide for their alleged involvement in this racket, officials said on Monday.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Kashmir, Smiti Sethi said a total of over 11,668 kilograms of unsafe meat has been seized across J&K so far, with intensified raids underway to purge markets of manipulation and health hazards.

She said until the market improves, the drives will continue.“We are following proper procedure and once the process is complete, details will be made public,” Sethi said.

Moreover, the large-scale seizures come amid a government crackdown following multiple raids in recent weeks-ranging from the destruction of 1,200 kg of rotten meat in Srinagar's Zakura to the disposal of thousands of kababs and Gushtaba found laced with prohibited colouring agents in other districts.

Additionally, health experts at the meeting, including SKIMS and GMC Srinagar heads, warned of chronic illnesses linked to food adulteration and urged the public to avoid buying meat from unverified vendors. Also, the authorities have appealed to citizens to report violations via the helpline“Dial 104” rather than resorting to vigilante actions.

Srinagar police identify 2 key suspects

Meanwhile, in a joint operation, the Srinagar Police and the Food Safety Department conducted raids at multiple locations across the city, targeting vendors suspected of selling unhygienic and expired meat products.

An official said,“During the operation, substantial quantities of rotten meat were seized and destroyed on the spot under relevant sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act.”

In one such action, Srinagar Police in collaboration with officials of the Food Safety and Standards Association of India ( FSSAI ) raided cold storage unit in Parimpora where rotten meat was stored, which was seized, subsequently leading to the seizure of the cold storage under relevant section of the Food Safety and Standards Act, they said , adding that the action is part of an intensified drive to safeguard public health and ensure strict adherence to food safety standards.

“Similarly, acting on credible input received at Police Station Zakura, authorities identified Abdul Hameed Kuchay, a resident of Soura and operator of Sunshine Foods located at SICOP Zakoora, as a key suspect. He is alleged to be involved in a criminal conspiracy with Arif Ahmad Shah, of Baghat Barzulla, to supply decomposed meat unfit for consumption in large quantities to restaurants and hotels across Srinagar,” Police said.

Police stated that this deliberate act of distributing rotten meat poses a serious threat to public health and constitutes a grave offence under applicable laws.

Consequently, FIR No. 48/2025 has been registered at Police Station Zakura under sections 271, 275, and 61(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

Srinagar Police affirms that inspections and legal action will continue in collaboration with concerned departments in the coming days to ensure strict compliance and accountability across the food supply chain, in the interests of public health and safety

20 Quintals Of Meat Seized In Kupwara

A report from Kupwara said the Food Safety Department, in coordination with the Revenue Department and local police on Monday seized and destroyed nearly 20 quintals of frozen food items, including cow and buffalo hooves.

Officials said that the products were being stored and sold in violation of established food safety norms. The seizures were made during surprise checks at several restaurants and food outlets across the district.

They said the confiscated items were destroyed on the spot to prevent them from reaching the market.

Authorities warned of strict legal action against repeat offenders, as part of an ongoing campaign to ensure hygienic and safe food for the public.

Assistant Commissioner Food Safety, Mohammad Rafiq Mir while speaking to reporters reiterated their commitment to safeguarding public health, vowing that the ongoing inspection drives will continue with full intensity.

Officials warned that any individual or establishment found violating food safety norms will face strict legal action, including prosecution and closure of business, stressing that no leniency will be shown to repeat offenders.

Notably, over the past fortnight, Food Safety Department teams, often working with local police and revenue officials, have been conducting surprise inspections at meat shops, restaurants and cold storages throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

The drives have been triggered by repeated reports of rotten meat, spoiled poultry and unhygienic food products being sold to the public.