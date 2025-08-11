Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:15 AM EST - Equinox Gold Corp. : Announced that its Castle Mountain Mine Phase Two Project in California has been accepted into the United States Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council's FAST-41 program. FAST-41 is a federal permitting framework designed to streamline environmental reviews, improve interagency coordination, and increase transparency. Acceptance into the program is expected to enhance regulatory certainty through a defined permitting schedule that may reflect reduced permitting timelines. Based on the permitting timeline posted to the FAST-41 project dashboard on August 8, 2025 the federal permitting process should be completed in December 2026. Equinox Gold Corp. shares T are trading up 2 cents at $8.91.

