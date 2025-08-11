Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-11 03:18:48
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:38 AM EST - Rupert Resources Ltd : Has published its unaudited financial results for the six months ending June 30, and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period. During the six months, the Company spent $13,884,945 on its exploration projects. As of June 30, 2025, Rupert held cash or cash equivalents, together with short term investments comprising short-dated Canadian state-backed treasury instruments, for a combined total of $106,006,693. The Company recorded a net loss for the six months to end-June 30, of $(4,707,773) and a net loss per share of $(0.02). Rupert Resources Ltd shares T are trading down $0.12 at $5.04.

