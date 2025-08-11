403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rupert Resources Ltd
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:38 AM EST - Rupert Resources Ltd : Has published its unaudited financial results for the six months ending June 30, and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period. During the six months, the Company spent $13,884,945 on its exploration projects. As of June 30, 2025, Rupert held cash or cash equivalents, together with short term investments comprising short-dated Canadian state-backed treasury instruments, for a combined total of $106,006,693. The Company recorded a net loss for the six months to end-June 30, of $(4,707,773) and a net loss per share of $(0.02). Rupert Resources Ltd shares T are trading down $0.12 at $5.04.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment