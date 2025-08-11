Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:40 AM EST - Aclara Resources Inc. : Announced a strategic partnership with Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University for the operation of its rare earths separation pilot plant. The facility will showcase Aclara's solvent extraction technology for producing individual high-purity light and heavy rare earth elements. Aclara Resources Inc. shares T are trading up $0.06 at $1.52.

