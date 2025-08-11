Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Geodrill Limited

Geodrill Limited


2025-08-11 03:18:47
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:57 AM EST - Geodrill Limited : Reported its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Achieved highest-ever quarterly revenue of $50.4M, a 22% increase compared to Q2-2024. Delivered record EBITDA of $13.9M, or 28% of revenue, an increase of 31% compared to Q2-2024. Geodrill Limited shares T are trading down $0.14 at $3.80.

MENAFN11082025000212011056ID1109913911

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search