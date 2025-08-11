Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Pres. Discusses Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Talks With Armenian PM

2025-08-11 03:18:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the ongoing peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The conversation took place on Monday via a phone call at Armenia's request, according to a post by the Turkish Presidency's Communications Directorate on the platform X.
During the call, Erdogan congratulated the Armenian Prime Minister on the peace declaration signed between Yerevan and Azerbaijan last Friday.
He emphasized that the will demonstrated by both sides to achieve peace is crucial for regional stability and must be translated into concrete actions.
Erdogan also noted that talks between Turkiye and Armenia will continue at the technical level to advance the normalization process, and efforts in this regard will persist.
On Friday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan signed a joint declaration titled the "Roadmap to Peace" following a trilateral summit hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House.
In March 2025, Azerbaijan and Armenia reached a mutual understanding on the text of a peace agreement expected to be signed between the two countries.
Baku has made peace conditional on Yerevan amending its constitution to remove articles and legal provisions that contradict Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Additionally, Azerbaijan is demanding the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, which was originally established to resolve the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. (end)
MENAFN11082025000071011013ID1109913907

