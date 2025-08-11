Pls...Kill Story Slugged: POL-TURKIYE-ARMENIA-TALKS For Repetition

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Turkish Pres. discusses with Armenia PM Yerevan-Baku peace

ISTANBUL, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the phone on Monday.
During the phone conversation, the Turkish leader congratulated Pashinyan on the recently concluded peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku, the Turkish President's media office said in an X post.
Erdogan commended the determination of Armenia and Azerbaijan to achieve peace as being essential to regional stability, underling that it should be translated into concrete action, it said.
He pointed out that Turkiye and Armenia are going ahead with their technical talks for the normalization of relations, and that efforts in this regard would continue.
Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on Friday a U.S.-brokered peace deal at the White House to end a 35-year conflict between the two sides. (end)
