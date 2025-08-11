403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pls...Kill Story Slugged: POL-TURKIYE-ARMENIA-TALKS For Repetition
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Thanks
Newsdesk
POL-TURKIYE-ARMENIA-TALKS
Turkish Pres. discusses with Armenia PM Yerevan-Baku peace
ISTANBUL, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the phone on Monday.
During the phone conversation, the Turkish leader congratulated Pashinyan on the recently concluded peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku, the Turkish President's media office said in an X post.
Erdogan commended the determination of Armenia and Azerbaijan to achieve peace as being essential to regional stability, underling that it should be translated into concrete action, it said.
He pointed out that Turkiye and Armenia are going ahead with their technical talks for the normalization of relations, and that efforts in this regard would continue.
Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on Friday a U.S.-brokered peace deal at the White House to end a 35-year conflict between the two sides. (end)
ta
Newsdesk
POL-TURKIYE-ARMENIA-TALKS
Turkish Pres. discusses with Armenia PM Yerevan-Baku peace
ISTANBUL, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the phone on Monday.
During the phone conversation, the Turkish leader congratulated Pashinyan on the recently concluded peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku, the Turkish President's media office said in an X post.
Erdogan commended the determination of Armenia and Azerbaijan to achieve peace as being essential to regional stability, underling that it should be translated into concrete action, it said.
He pointed out that Turkiye and Armenia are going ahead with their technical talks for the normalization of relations, and that efforts in this regard would continue.
Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on Friday a U.S.-brokered peace deal at the White House to end a 35-year conflict between the two sides. (end)
ta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment