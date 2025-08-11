403
Kuwait Welcomes Australia, New Zealand Plan To Recognize Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday welcomed Australia's decision to officially recognize State of Palestine, and New Zealand's intention to follow suit.
In a press statement, the ministry said the State of Kuwait commends such steps that would contribute to supporting relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative for empowering the Palestinian people to have self-determination and an independent Palestinian state on the 1867 border with East Jerusalem as its capital.
It also underlined that other countries should take similar steps. (end)
nma
nma
