403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India, Australia Discuss Ways Of Deepening Defence Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- India and Australia on Monday discussed ways of deepening bilateral defence cooperation and enhancing strategic engagement between the two nations.
Indian Defence Ministry said in a statement that Chief of the Australian Army Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, who arrived in New Delhi on a four-day official visit, met General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Indian Army Staff, Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi and Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar.
The Chief of Australian Army was briefed on Indiaآ's security perspective and recent advancements in technology absorption within the Indian Army.
"This high-level visit reaffirms the strong and growing India-Australia defence partnership and underscores the shared commitment of both nations towards a stable, secure, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region," the statement said.
General Simon Stuart commenced with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces. (end)
at
Indian Defence Ministry said in a statement that Chief of the Australian Army Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, who arrived in New Delhi on a four-day official visit, met General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Indian Army Staff, Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi and Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar.
The Chief of Australian Army was briefed on Indiaآ's security perspective and recent advancements in technology absorption within the Indian Army.
"This high-level visit reaffirms the strong and growing India-Australia defence partnership and underscores the shared commitment of both nations towards a stable, secure, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region," the statement said.
General Simon Stuart commenced with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces. (end)
at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment