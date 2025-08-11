Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India, Australia Discuss Ways Of Deepening Defence Coop.


2025-08-11 03:18:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- India and Australia on Monday discussed ways of deepening bilateral defence cooperation and enhancing strategic engagement between the two nations.
Indian Defence Ministry said in a statement that Chief of the Australian Army Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, who arrived in New Delhi on a four-day official visit, met General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Indian Army Staff, Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi and Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar.
The Chief of Australian Army was briefed on Indiaآ's security perspective and recent advancements in technology absorption within the Indian Army.
"This high-level visit reaffirms the strong and growing India-Australia defence partnership and underscores the shared commitment of both nations towards a stable, secure, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region," the statement said.
General Simon Stuart commenced with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces. (end)
