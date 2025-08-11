Miivo Successfully Completes Change Of Business To Technology Issuer

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) -(TSXV: MIVO) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that is has completed its previously announced change of business from a Tier 2 Investment issuer to a Tier 2 Technology issuer (the "") in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("").

Shareholder approval for the Change of Business was obtained at the annual general and special meeting held on August 7, 2025. The Company is pleased to advise that shareholders representing 67% of Miivo's issued and outstanding shares, voted 100% in favour of the Change of Business. There have been no changes to the Board of Directors or management arising from this transition. The TSXV agreed to waive sponsorship requirements; however, in connection with the Company's realignment as a technology issuer, the TSXV has imposed an escrow on the securities held by principals of Miivo in accordance with Policy 5.4 - Capital Structure, Escrow and Resale Restrictions. Accordingly, an aggregate of 5,881,500 common shares will be subject to the principal escrow.

Following the successful closing of the Change of Business, Miivo is now strategically positioned to utilize proprietary artificial intelligence (" AI ") technologies to drive growth and innovation within the small and medium-sized enterprise (" SME ") sector. As a technology issuer, the Company is committed to transforming traditional service-based businesses through the integration of AI-powered automation to enhance operational efficiency, customer engagement, and financial performance. Miivo's strategic trajectory is informed by a recently appointed leadership team with significant expertise in technology and AI, firmly establishing the Company as an emerging leader in the AI SaaS market.

Alexander Damouni, the Chief Executive Officer and director of Miivo, said: "We are thrilled to officially transition Miivo from a Tier 2 Investment issuer to a Tier 2 Technology issuer. This change marks a significant milestone in our journey, enabling us to leverage our proprietary AI technologies to drive growth and innovation within the SME sector. With our new leadership team bringing extensive expertise in technology and AI, we seek to establish Miivo as a leader in the AI SaaS market."

For more information on the recent additions to management and the board of directors as well as Miivo's business the transition, see the Company's management information circular dated July 8, 2025, available under its profile on SEDAR+.

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and operates as an AI platform offering solutions to transform underperforming and low-growth businesses into scalable, product-driven models. By integrating AI-powered automation, Miivo aims to revolutionize traditional service-based companies and enhance their operational efficiency, customer engagement, and financial performance. The Company's strategic direction is guided by a new leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, positioning Miivo at the forefront of innovation and growth in the AI SaaS market.

