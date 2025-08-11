403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Search Minerals Inc. Announces Closing Of Settlement With Certain Creditors
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) St. Lewis, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) (OTC Pink: SHCMF) (the " Company ") announced today that further to the Company's press release of July 15, 2025, the Company has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange to settle $100,000 (less applicable tax withholdings) in debt owing to certain creditors (the " Debt ") through the issuance of 203,688 common shares of the Company (the " Shares "). The Shares were issued on August 11, 2025, and are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Following the issuance of the Shares, the Debt is now settled and extinguished.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment