Search Minerals Inc. Announces Closing Of Settlement With Certain Creditors

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) St. Lewis, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) (OTC Pink: SHCMF) (the "") announced today that further to the Company's press release of July 15, 2025, the Company has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange to settle $100,000 (less applicable tax withholdings) in debt owing to certain creditors (the "") through the issuance of 203,688 common shares of the Company (the ""). The Shares were issued on August 11, 2025, and are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Following the issuance of the Shares, the Debt is now settled and extinguished.

