Search Minerals Inc. Announces Closing Of Settlement With Certain Creditors


2025-08-11 03:16:58
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) St. Lewis, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) (OTC Pink: SHCMF) (the " Company ") announced today that further to the Company's press release of July 15, 2025, the Company has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange to settle $100,000 (less applicable tax withholdings) in debt owing to certain creditors (the " Debt ") through the issuance of 203,688 common shares of the Company (the " Shares "). The Shares were issued on August 11, 2025, and are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Following the issuance of the Shares, the Debt is now settled and extinguished.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

