Josh Kesselman, HBI Innovations Founder, Interviewed By Celebstoner About High Times Purchase

Founded in 1974 by countercultural icon Tom Forçade, High Times became the definitive voice of cannabis advocacy, culture, and journalism for nearly five decades. However, in recent years, High Times struggled to adapt to shifting media dynamics and mounting financial woes. After a public equity takeover in 2017 that was marred in controversy, the magazine and its assets were taken over by a lender and put up for sale.

In June, it was announced that Kesselman had acquired the magazine and its related assets for $3.45 million after Hightimes Holding Co. entered receivership, weighed down by more than $20 million in debt.

The acquisition made headlines in major outlets including The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times , signaling the magnitude of the deal not only for the cannabis world but for independent media as a whole.

In his interview with CelebStoner, Kesselman reflected on the magazine's profound personal impact. His connection to the publication runs deep. As a young entrepreneur launching RAW, he actively engaged with the High Times community, "Once I got into the rolling paper business, I started sending them to High Times, and I became friendly with guys like Bobby Black, Danny Danko, and Matt Stang. They all just loved my papers, and we became friends over that. I was just so honored to be around them."







For Kesselman, this acquisition isn't a business play-it's a mission. He has made it clear that his priority is revitalizing High Times as a cultural institution, not a commercial enterprise. "It's not about profits, it's about community," he emphasized, "My definition of success is that each year we break even and we continue putting money into it, and that the community loves it and is thriving with it."







The announcement has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response across the cannabis community, "When people heard I was the one buying it, they were extremely ecstatic," Kesselman said. "They know me. They know what I want to do with it."

With High Times Media now in his hands, Kesselman aims to restore the publication's authenticity, amplify underrepresented voices, and ensure the legacy of High Times not only endures-but evolves.

