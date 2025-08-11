Enchanting Earth Opens An Enchanting Jewelry Boutique In Sedona, Arizona

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sedona, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) -has arrived in Sedona, a luxury gemstone jewelry and crystal boutique, where high design meets high vibration. Founded by spiritual entrepreneur and jewelry designer Jamie Inglett (@enchantingearthco), the new storefront brings her viral brand to life with ethically sourced gemstone pieces handcrafted to inspire beauty, intention, and transformation. After cultivating a devoted online following for her candid voice and luminous designs, Inglett now roots her vision in Sedona's red rock vortex, creating a must-see destination for spiritual seekers, crystal lovers, and jewelry collectors.







Photography by Danielle Holman

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"We don't just make jewelry, we create high-vibration pieces using some of the rarest crystals on Earth, sourced ethically from the Earth's most powerful places" said Jamie Inglett, Founder of Enchanting Earth Co. "We work with stones like Taaffeite, a gem over a million times rarer than diamond. Every stone is chosen for its beauty and energy, then transformed into wearable magic you won't find anywhere else."

The company's new Enchanting Earth boutique at 2675 W State Route 89A offers a visceral, sensorial experience grounded in the magnetic pull of Sedona's famed vortexes, where earth's energy converges and intention becomes action. This Sedona location marks a new chapter for the brand: part boutique, part sanctuary, and all elevated luxury, designed for healing, empowerment, and meaningful connection.

"We're creating a place where healing happens in real time," said Inglett. "Where community forms through shared intention, and every person feels seen, supported, and reminded of their power."

Inglett's journey didn't begin in a crystal cave, it began in a boardroom. With a background in banking and an MBA, she built Enchanting Earth from the ground up, blending sharp business strategy with a deeper calling: to heal through beauty, energy, and intention. Her signature pieces, handcrafted with rare stones like Black Diamond, Padparadscha Sapphire, and Pezzottaite, have captured the hearts of both seasoned collectors and the crystal-curious. Now, in a town pulsing with red rock energy, Inglett is offering something deeper: a space where intention meets transformation. Here, customers leave with more than jewelry, they leave with clarity, confidence, and something sacred.

"From Axinite to Zultanite, Enchanting Earth is proud to offer one of the most breathtaking and diverse collections of rare crystals and high-vibrational stones available today," said Inglett. "You'll also discover exquisite and unique stones from around the globe like Malaya Color-Change Garnet, Sphene, Morganite, and Tourmaline, all crafted into powerful, wearable art."

With millions enchanted by her online presence, Inglett is redefining what it means to shop spiritually in the modern era. Through her inspirational content, healing affirmations, and behind-the-scenes look into her design process, she has built a loyal global community drawn to her authenticity and light. Her blog and best-selling book, Crystal Creed: The Ultimate Guide to Crystal Healing, have become go-to resources for those seeking grounded, transformative guidance in the world of spirituality. Across social media, her videos have reached millions, offering a rare blend of soul wisdom, humor, and sacred style that continues to resonate deeply with both crystal collectors and spiritual souls around the world.

Unlike other metaphysical shops, Enchanting Earth designs and creates its jewelry in-house using ethically sourced, energetically vetted stones from trusted small-scale miners and master cutters. The boutique – open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – offers an exclusive, ever-evolving collection not available online, including:

Vortex-charged jewelry and crystal carvings



Fine jewelry featuring American gemstones like Euphoralite, Gem Silica, Herkimer Diamond, Montana Sapphire, Oregon Sunstone, Saffordite, Tiffany Stone and Turquoise

Ultra-rare collector crystals like Grandiderite, Malaya Garnet, Padparadscha Sapphire, Pezzottaite, Sphene, and Taaffeite

Seasonal collections aligned with solstices, equinoxes, and celestial cycles

Ritual tools, intuitive decks, and spiritual art Ongoing education through in-store workshops

Enchanting Earth is more than retail, it's a sacred gathering space. Visitors can expect a curated calendar of vortex ceremonies, sound healings, intuitive workshops, and community retreats, all designed to awaken, connect, and elevate.

For more information, follow Inglett on social media @enchantingearthco or visit enchanting-earth today.