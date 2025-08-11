Billy Lerner, Ipark CEO, Announces Expansion Into Fort Greene, Brooklyn

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - iPark CEO, Billy Lerner , has announced the company's continued expansion with the opening of a new state-of-the-art parking structure in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. iPark is one of New York City's leading parking management companies. The new location aims to address the pressing parking needs of residents and visitors, but also underscores parking magnate Billy Lerner's commitment to enhancing urban mobility solutions across New York City.







Billy Lerner , iPark President and CEO.

Strategically situated just steps from cultural landmarks such as the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), Fort Greene Park, and the rapidly developing Downtown Brooklyn corridor, the new garage is poised to become a critical mobility hub. The new structure can accommodate oversized SUVs and vans, ensuring flexibility for customers. Whether commuters are heading to nearby offices, visitors are attending performances at BAM, or residents are running daily errands, the facility offers a convenient, secure, and tech-enabled solution.







Parking Magnate Billy Lerner has kept iPark at the forefront of the parking solutions industry.

The Fort Greene opening reinforces iPark's reputation as a trusted partner in New York's transport ecosystem. With over 100 locations citywide, the company continues to play a critical role in reducing congestion, enhancing access, and modernizing the parking experience through technology and thoughtful design.

Under Billy Lerner's leadership, iPark has remained at the forefront of the parking solutions industry; the company continues to adopt smart technology, optimizes real estate usage, and is consistently seeking out key areas of need throughout the city. This latest development is part of an overarching strategy to invest in neighborhoods across the five boroughs where access to dependable parking can significantly improve quality of life for both residents and visitors. The opening of the new Fort Greene garage, iPark and Billy Lerner once again demonstrate a deep understanding of the needs of vehicle owners in the city.







iPark's new location is conveniently located near Fort Greene Park.

Further information about the new Fort Greene location and iPark's comprehensive range of parking solutions can be found via their website or via their app iPark - NYC Parking.