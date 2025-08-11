Digital Silk Publishes Guide On Google Shopping Optimization To Support Ecommerce Visibility

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - Digital Silk , an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, has published a new resource outlining strategies for optimizing Google Shopping campaigns to improve visibility and product performance in competitive online marketplaces.







Google Shopping Optimization May Improve Product Reach and Performance

As eCommerce competition increases, ensuring that product listings meet Google Shopping's relevance and quality criteria can potentially improve ad placement and click-through rates. The new resource highlights optimization techniques such as refining product titles, enhancing images, and implementing accurate structured data to meet platform requirements.

According to Google's retail insights, 76% of U.S. shoppers search online before visiting a store, reflecting the importance of optimized product listings in driving engagement across channels.

Key Areas of Google Shopping Optimization



Structuring product titles with relevant keywords and attributes

Using high-resolution images that meet platform guidelines

Creating detailed, accurate product descriptions

Ensuring correct GTIN, MPN, and brand information Leveraging negative keywords to improve ad spend efficiency

Commentary on eCommerce Competitiveness

"Optimizing Google Shopping feeds is not just about meeting platform requirements-it's about presenting products in the most compelling and relevant way possible," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "Our latest resource provides insights that can potentially help brands improve their product discoverability."

The full article, "Google Shopping Optimization: A Guide to Better Visibility," is available now on Digital Silk's website.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Digital Marketing Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, we create digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.