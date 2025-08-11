Dutyfreezone Reports Record Growth In Global Beer Shipments

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - DutyFreeZone, a global platform connecting international buyers with duty-free and wholesale products since 1998, today announced record growth in its global beer shipment operations. The company has expanded its capacity to ship up to 12 full 40' container loads per week to qualified buyers worldwide, marking a significant milestone in its logistics and distribution network.

The growth follows increased demand from importers, retailers, and free-zone operators seeking direct access to large-scale beverage shipments at competitive pricing. Leveraging its licensed duty-free status, DutyFreeZone works exclusively with authorized suppliers and distributors to ensure product authenticity and regulatory compliance.

"This expansion reflects our commitment to streamlining global beverage trade and delivering value to our clients," said Reynald Vito Grattagliano, founder of Duty Free Zone Inc. "We have invested heavily in our logistics capabilities to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving marketplace."

To support the surge in orders, DutyFreeZone has enhanced its digital ordering platform, enabling buyers to secure shipments more efficiently while maintaining full transparency in pricing and availability. The company has also strengthened partnerships with international freight providers to reduce lead times and improve delivery reliability.

With more than two decades of experience in cross-border trade, Duty Free Zone Inc. remains focused on facilitating the global movement of beverages, luxury goods, and consumer products while adapting to changing market dynamics.

About Duty Free Zone Inc.

Since 1998, Duty Free Zone Inc. has been a global platform that connects international buyers with duty-free and wholesale products, including beverages, luxury goods, and consumer electronics. With decades of logistics and trade expertise, DutyFreeZone and DutyFreeFood serve importers, retailers, and free-zone operators worldwide.