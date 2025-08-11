Echo Global Logistics Announces Acquisition Of 3PL Freightsaver

The deal expands Echo's Managed Transportation client base and expertise

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, today announced that it has acquired FreightSaver, a high-growth third-party logistics (3PL) provider based in Huntington Beach, California, with locations in Park City, Utah, Rochester, Michigan, Columbus, Ohio, and Temecula, California.

Founded in 2014 by logistics veterans Ryan Renne and Buster Schwab, FreightSaver has emerged as a fast-scaling, tech-forward 3PL serving clients across Full Truckload, LTL, Expedited, Specialized freight, and Managed Transportation. Known for its all-in-one portal, responsive service model, and culture grounded in hustle and partnership, FreightSaver has also been recognized on the Inc. 500 list for its rapid growth and customer focus.

"This acquisition is a great cultural and strategic fit," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "FreightSaver has built a customer-centric, tech-enabled business that complements our strengths and accelerates our ability to deliver value through managed transportation."

"FreightSaver brings an outstanding reputation for hustle, transparency, and responsiveness- values that mirror Echo's own," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "By adding the expertise of Ryan Renne and Buster Schwab, who have a proven track record of selling Managed Transportation solutions and building strong client relationships, Echo will continue to drive growth in the Managed Transportation space."

"Joining Echo is a natural next step in FreightSaver's journey," said Ryan Renne, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of FreightSaver. "We've always focused on agility, personalized service, and long-term client relationships-values we clearly share with Echo. We're excited for what's ahead."

"Echo brings the scale, resources, and vision to expand the value we deliver to our clients" said Buster Schwab, President and Co-Founder of FreightSaver. "Together, we're positioned to deliver smarter logistics with a powerful combination of people and technology."

About FreightSaver

FreightSaver is a Huntington Beach–based third-party logistics provider offering full-service freight solutions across truckload, LTL, expedited, and project freight. Founded in 2014, the company delivers responsive service and customized solutions through a tech-forward platform and a team committed to long-term client success. Learn more at .

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its advanced, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit:

