AESC Launches Proactive Selling For Executive Search Consultants

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC) is proud to announce the launch of Proactive Selling for Executive Search Consultants , a new professional development experience built specifically for consultants looking to strengthen business development capabilities and build lasting client partnerships.

The program is designed and facilitated by Sara Barker , an accomplished coach and former commercial leader with over 18 years of business experience. Having led commercial strategy for major media brands and served as Managing Director of a London-based media recruitment agency, Sara brings a grounded, real-world perspective to her work. She has coached and trained teams globally across industries such as media, finance, technology, and sport. As a certified NLP Practitioner, Sara combines strategic insight with practical communication tools to help consultants build credibility, trust, and influence with clients.

Proactive Selling for Executive Search Consultants equips participants with the mindset and tools to sell with confidence and intention. Through interactive sessions, consultants will learn how to:



Shift from reactive to proactive business development

Build and manage a pipeline aligned to market focus

Engage senior stakeholders with tailored outreach and influence strategies

Uncover real client needs using consultative questioning techniques

Articulate and position their firm's unique value with clarity and impact Navigate complex negotiations and strengthen long-term client relationships

Each module is practical, high-impact, and tailored to the executive search and leadership consulting profession. Participants will leave with a personalized action plan and the skills to immediately apply what they've learned to drive stronger results.

"This program is about giving consultants a fresh, confident approach to business development," said Sara Barker . "Whether you're new to sales or looking to refine your strategy, the tools and mindset shifts we explore will help you deepen client relationships, stand out in the market, and grow your impact as a trusted advisor. I'm excited to work with AESC and support the continued evolution of the profession."

About AESC

The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC) is the global professional association representing excellence in executive search and leadership advisory. AESC members operate at the highest standard of quality and integrity, bringing deep expertise and insight to organizations around the world.

