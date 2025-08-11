Shop LC Leads Texas Flood Relief With Major Donation Through Delivering Good Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the recent devastating floods in Texas, home shopping network Shop LC has mobilized swiftly to support impacted families-donating essential supplies worth $15,000 to provide immediate relief.

The donation, facilitated through a national partnership with Delivering Good, is being delivered to Children's Hunger Fund, a frontline nonprofit actively serving affected communities across Texas.

“At Shop LC, giving isn't just something we do-it's who we are,” said Francesca Kennedy, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Shop LC.“We're proud to step up in moments like this, using our platform and resources to meet urgent needs with dignity, compassion, and care.”

Shop LC's commitment to community impact extends beyond disaster relief. Through its signature Your Purchase Feeds program, the company has provided over 55 million meals to children in need around the world-proving that everyday purchases can drive extraordinary good.

“Delivering Good has a long-standing commitment to disaster relief, and thanks to partners like Shop LC, we're able to respond with speed, compassion, and care,” said Lauren Savage, Director of Marketing and Communications at Delivering Good.“This donation isn't just about items-it's about helping families find hope in the hardest moments.”

About Shop LC

Shop LC is one of America's fastest-growing home shopping networks, reaching over 100 million homes through TV and digital platforms. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC offers affordable luxury in jewelry, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products-while delivering impact through its 'Your Purchase Feeds' program, which donates one meal for every item sold. Learn more at .

About Delivering Good

Delivering Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that helps people facing hardship and disaster move forward by working with partners to match them with new, essential items and services-providing care that supports dignity, renews hope, and opens doors to opportunity. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed nearly $3 billion in new merchandise through a network of more than 800 community partners across the country. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Francesca Kennedy

...