The 45Th Annual Southwest Believers' Convention Marks A New Era For Kenneth Copeland Ministries

Fort Worth, TX, USA, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout 58 years in global ministry, Kenneth Copeland Ministries ' most significant event has always been the Southwest Believers' Convention (SWBC) . Last week, the 45th consecutive time wrapped up at the Fort Worth Convention Center from July 28 to August 2.

The SWBC eclipsed pre-COVID numbers with nearly 18,000 registered people who represented all 50 states and 54 countries worldwide, including 871 pastors from churches and ministries around the globe. Yet, the one thing that remained the same is the global ministry's proclamation of the power of God's Word and its unyielding commitment to the City of Fort Worth.

“On behalf of Visit Fort Worth and our hospitality community, I want to thank Kenneth Copeland Ministries for bringing their Southwest Believers' Convention to our city for the past 45 years,” said Bob Jameson, Visit Fort Worth president and CEO .“Their longstanding commitment to Fort Worth fills a vital time on our summer calendar and supports jobs across the city. We are grateful for their continued partnership and impact on our tourism economy.”

Other highlights of the 45th annual Southwest Believers' Convention included:



An estimated economic impact for the City of Fort Worth of over $8.8 million that supported nearly 1,100 food, lodging and entertainment jobs near or inside Sundance Square.

Engaging and entertaining services hosted 550 kids (ages 6-12) and 583 youth (ages 13-18).

807 salvations were recorded at SWBC, and 95 people were water baptized at the event in front of a LIVE audience who celebrated their open expression of faith in God. A live concert featuring the GRAMMY-winning and world-famous Gaither Vocal Band on Friday night .

“As with any business or nonprofit, a ministry must listen to its staff and partners. They have been asking for a refresh inside and outside the convention center. This is our Super Bowl, so we needed to turn up the volume and create an attraction to rival any trade show or national convention,” said John Copeland, chief executive officer of Kenneth Copeland Ministries .“More importantly, they sought a more meaningful and unforgettable experience that would change their lives by creating an opportunity to gather with like-minded believers and experience the presence of God.”

About Kenneth Copeland Ministries

Kenneth Copeland is a globally renowned teacher of God's Word, an acclaimed multimedia speaker of faith, an international best-selling author, and a GRAMMY-nominated recording artist. He and his wife, Gloria, are founders of Kenneth Copeland Ministries, Kenneth Copeland Bible College, Eagle Mountain International Church, and the Victory Channel, all based in Fort Worth, Texas. For 58 years, he has taught uncompromising principles and biblical truths of faith, love, healing, holistic prosperity, redemption, and righteousness worldwide.

