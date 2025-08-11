Beacon Hill Associates Expands To Virginia Beach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A specialty division of Beacon Hill – Experts at Work (formerly Beacon Hill Staffing Group), Beacon Hill Associates specializes in connecting administrative, executive support, and business operations talent with leading organizations nationwide.

Virginia Beach, VA, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Hill Associates has announced the opening of its newest office in Virginia Beach, marking the company's continued expansion across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. The new location will connect businesses and job seekers with exceptional talent in administrative, executive support, and business operations roles.

Known for delivering tailored staffing solutions backed by deep industry insight, Beacon Hill Associates partners with companies to streamline operations, strengthen leadership teams, and enhance client service. The Virginia Beach office will provide temporary, temp-to-hire, direct hire, and workforce management services across administrative, HR, and clerical functions.

“We're excited to launch our Associates Division in Virginia Beach, building on the incredible momentum of our Technologies Division in the region,” said Kristen Freeman Johnson, Senior Regional Director of Beacon Hill Associates.“Hampton Roads is a dynamic, rapidly growing community, and we look forward to forging lasting partnerships with local and national employers while helping job seekers thrive. Leading this effort is Division Manager Catherine Refo Farris, whose leadership and vision set the stage for extraordinary success. With her at the helm, the possibilities are limitless.”

Farris, a Virginia Beach native, brings a proven track record in staffing and workforce management to her new role. She began her career with Beacon Hill in New York City in 2017 before joining a client organization to oversee its contingent workforce. Now returning to Beacon Hill, she combines her local ties with national experience to deliver results-driven staffing solutions.

“I'm thrilled to return home to launch and grow the Associates Division here,” said Farris.“This is an opportunity to connect top-tier talent with employers across Virginia Beach, using a personalized, results-focused approach.”

Beacon Hill Associates serves employers in industries including consulting, finance, healthcare, real estate, higher education, and the nonprofit sector. For job seekers, the expansion provides access to a wide range of opportunities-from entry-level positions to senior-level roles-in administrative support, operations, executive assistance, and office management.

Attachment

Beacon Hill Associates Expands to Virginia Beac

CONTACT: Erica Metcalf Beacon Hill 617-747-0119 ...