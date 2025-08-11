Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nvidia, AMD Strike Landmark Deal With US Over China Chip Sales

2025-08-11 03:15:38
U.S. semiconductor giants Nvidia and AMD have reached a groundbreaking agreement with the U.S. government to pay 15% of their China-generated chip revenues in exchange for export licenses, Azernews reports, citing the BBC.

