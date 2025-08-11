UFC Events To Stream Exclusively On Paramount+ In Seven-Year Deal

Paramount Skydance Corp. announced Monday that it has secured exclusive broadcasting rights for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), with all events set to stream solely on the Paramount+ platform starting in 2026, Azernews reports, citing the foreign media.

