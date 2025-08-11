French President Urges Ceasefire, Proposes UN-Led Coalition For Gaza

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

French President Emmanuel Macron has sharply criticized Israel's plans to intensify military operations in the Gaza Strip, warning that the move could trigger an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, Azernews reports, citing Israeli media outlets.

French President Macron noted that the Israeli Cabinet's statement regarding expanded operations in Gaza City and the Mawasi region signals an impending disaster of unprecedented scale.

In addition, the French President urged an immediate and permanent ceasefire to end the war in Gaza, emphasizing the need for diplomatic and humanitarian solutions.

To stabilize the region, Macron proposed the formation of an international coalition under the mandate of the United Nations. He argued that such a coalition could help combat terrorism, support Gaza's civilian population, and establish a governance framework that promotes peace and stability.

The French president's comments come amid growing international concern over the humanitarian toll of Israel's military campaign and the broader implications for regional security.