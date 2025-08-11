Nakhchivan's Tax Service Handles Over 27,000 In-Person Visits In Seven Months
From January to July 2025, the taxpayer service centers operating under the State Tax Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's Ministry of Economy received a total of 27,552 individuals, Azernews reports, citing the official data.
During the same period, the centers provided 37,784 services related to tax legislation and administration, tax registration, filing of declarations, current tax payments, and other issues. This represents a 13.1 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.
Officials noted that 86 percent of all services fell under nine key categories (excluding oral consultations and the issuance of ready documents):
Submission of declarations (reports) and statements on current tax payments to tax authorities;
Issuance of payment receipts for fixed amounts under the simplified tax regime, mandatory state social insurance, and compulsory health insurance;
* Issuance of Asan İmza digital signature certificates;
* Registration and re-registration of individuals;
* Updating taxpayer registration data;
* Issuance of official statements to taxpayers;
* Restoration of taxpayer activity;
* Deregistration of individuals;
* Operations carried out in the electronic information system for employment contracts.
Between January and July, 662,075 informational notifications (letters) of various types were sent to taxpayers. The period also saw 69 meetings with taxpayers and 277 on-site services provided. In addition, 3,700 Asan İmza digital signature certificates were issued based on 2,082 applications.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment