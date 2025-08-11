Zelensky Holds Meeting Of Staff And Orders To Increase Funding For Combat Units

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President announced this following a meeting of the Staff in Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“I gave instructions to significantly increase funding for combat units and to do so in a way that is fair, so that brigades truly get greater capabilities. The updated rules are as follows: 7 million hryvnias per brigade for each battalion engaged in combat operations, which means that funding will increase by tens of millions of hryvnias,” he stated.

Zelensky also said that a firm decision had been made to allow combat brigades to purchase pickup trucks, ATVs, and similar equipment with direct funding.

"This will work in the same way as funds provided to brigades for purchasing drones. We are enabling the purchase not only of new pickup trucks, but also of those already in use. This is exactly what has been requested in every brigade. During the week, government officials will formalize the decision in documents, so that this opportunity becomes available already in August," Zelensky wrote.

The President noted that the third decision was to simplify and digitize the write-off of equipment. In particular, the government will amend the relevant documents to give more opportunities to corps commanders and brigade commanders. The write-off period will also be reduced.

"Another sensitive issue concerns the award procedure. Unfortunately, the time between the nomination for an award and its actual presentation to the warrior is often several months, half a year, or even longer. I instructed to shorten the procedures as much as possible, remove unnecessary approvals and bureaucracy, and modernize the award documents. Everything must be brought up to modern standards. The Ministry of Defense has developed proposals on how to do this and what to shorten, and changes will be implemented in the near future. Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal will present all the details," the President claimed.

Zelensky added that he received reports during the Staff meeting regarding other issues discussed with the battalion commanders during his trips to the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

“We remember every issue that was raised. We are preparing the decisions,” the President assured.

As reported by Ukrinform, last week, from August 4 to 10, the Russian army used more than a thousand aerial bombs and nearly 1,400 strike drones against Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President