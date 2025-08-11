Zelensky Discusses Bilateral Cooperation With Modi, Including Sanctions Against Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“I had a long conversation with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. We discussed in detail all important issues – both of our bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his warm words of support for our people,” he wrote.

The parties discussed sanctions against Russia in detail. Zelensky noted that it is necessary to restrict exports of Russian energy resources, in particular oil, to reduce Russia's potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war.

“It is important that every leader who has tangible leverage over Russia sends the corresponding signals to Moscow,” Zelensky emphasized.

The President also reported on Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages, including yesterday's shelling of a bus station in Zaporizhzhia, which left dozens of people injured.

“Dozens of people were injured in a deliberate Russian bombing of a regular urban facility. And this is at a time when there is finally a diplomatic possibility to end the war. Instead of demonstrating readiness for a ceasefire, Russia is showing only its desire to continue the occupation and killings,” Zelensky stressed.

The Ukrainian President noted that India supports Ukraine's peace efforts and shares the stance that“everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine's participation”. According to Zelensky, other formats will not yield results.

The countries agreed to schedule a personal meeting in September at the UN General Assembly and to arrange exchange visits.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on August 15 in Alaska. The White House is considering inviting the President of Ukraine to the meeting.

Photo: Office of the President